Official Look At The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing”

The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing” arrives with a bold palette that fuses Luka Doncić’s off-court interests with his on-court intensity. This new colorway pulls in references to the calm of fishing and the flash of summer, creating one of the silhouette’s most playful looks yet.

Jordan Brand has steadily expanded Luka Doncić’s signature line since his debut in 2022. With each iteration, the model blends performance upgrades with personal storytelling. The Luka 4 keeps that going, building on the success of the Luka 2 and 3 with an updated Cushlon midsole and a sculpted upper that feels lighter and more responsive.

Designed for dynamic movement and quick footwork, it fits Luka’s game perfectly while still inviting creativity through color. The “Gone Fishing” version stands out thanks to its gradient side paneling and pastel tones, leaning into a playful theme without compromising its basketball-first construction.

The heel graphic shows off a set of koi fish swimming in a yin-yang pattern, a nod to balance and style. You can get a closer look at the design through the official images provided above. This pair marks another strong entry in the Luka 4 line and will likely appeal to hoopers and collectors alike.

Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing”

The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing” features a layered pastel upper with pink, yellow, and orange gradients. A Cushlon foam midsole ensures lightweight cushioning, while black accents on the tongue and laces add contrast.

The heel showcases embroidered koi fish in a yin-yang style. Neon green and white hits on the outsole pop against the semi-translucent finish. It’s a clean mix of flash and function.

Kicks Finder reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing” will be released in on May 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

This pair captures Luka’s personality through playful design and bold detail. It’s built for speed, but styled to stand out on and off the court.

