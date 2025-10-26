The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Ranching” releases in early November, adding another strong colorway to Luka Dončić’s growing sneaker line. Made for a player who mixes flash with skill, the Luka 4 keeps the focus on both style and performance.

This version takes cues from rustic textures and outdoor themes, matching Luka’s easygoing personality with a design that feels natural and down-to-earth. The Luka 4 continues what past models started, using lightweight materials and soft cushioning that help with stability on the court.

It’s built for Luka’s game, which relies on control, balance, and creativity. Since the series began, Dončić’s signature sneakers have become one of Jordan Brand’s most consistent and dependable lines. Each release shows how the design grows with Luka’s game while keeping the same feel that makes it his own.

In the photos, the “Gone Ranching” colorway shows off warm, neutral tones and Western-inspired patterns. The mix of black, white, and tan with cow-print suede on the heel gives it a unique look. With small speckles on the midsole and custom embroidery on the back, this version of the Luka 4 feels just as much about personality as performance.

Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Ranching”

Image via Nike



The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Ranching” pairs a black and white upper with cowhide-style suede along the heel and collar. Orange stitching and embroidered wheat graphics add a flair, while the midsole features brown speckles and a Cushlon setup for comfort.

Luka branding appears on the tongue, sitting atop a gum rubber outsole that completes the earthy theme. The blend of textures and tones creates a design that’s both refined and playful, paying tribute to Luka’s off-court charm while maintaining the high-level support needed for his game. It’s a colorway that brings character to cutting-edge performance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Ranching” will release on November 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released

Image via Nike