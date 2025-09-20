Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” Blends Fatherhood And Basketball

The Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” honors Luka Doncic’s daughter with a bold new colorway that mixes performance and personal meaning.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” arrives with a personal story behind its name. Translating to “daughter” in Slovenian, the colorway honors Luka Doncic’s daughter and brings an emotional layer to his latest signature sneaker.

The pair features a bold crimson base with bright detailing that stands out on and off the court. This release reflects Luka’s journey as both an athlete and a father.

His signature line with Jordan has always carried a mix of style and performance, but the Luka 4 deepens that connection with something more personal. The sneaker is built for Luka’s game, emphasizing responsiveness, support, and durability.

At the same time, its design offers an expressive energy that matches the meaning of its name. The Luka 4 continues Jordan Brand’s focus on performance technology.

With lightweight construction and advanced cushioning, the shoe is designed for the demands of Luka’s versatile playing style. Bright colors and layered textures add to the visual impact, making it a standout on hardwood floors and city streets alike.

Official photos show off the details in full. The design not only represents Luka’s on-court dominance but also pays tribute to his life off the court. The images capture both the energy and meaning of the “Hčerka” colorway.

Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” Release Date

The Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” comes dressed in a vivid crimson upper with subtle gradient accents. Layered synthetic panels run across the sides, creating a wave-like design that adds depth.

The midsole uses Cushlon foam for comfort and support, while Luka’s “77” branding appears on the heel. A black Jumpman logo sits near the sole, contrasting against the vibrant pink tones. The outsole features translucent traction for grip and quick movements.

Inside, plush lining adds a soft touch. Every detail blends performance and sentiment, making this sneaker a powerful mix of story and style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” will release on October 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released

