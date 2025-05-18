Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” Brings Paris Streetball Energy

The Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” makes a bold statement with its electrifying yellow and black color scheme. This latest colorway honors the annual Quai 54 streetball tournament held in Paris, a long-running event that Jordan Brand has supported for years.

Luka Doncic's signature silhouette is known for blending cutting-edge performance features with story-driven design. Here, the design embraces energy, heritage, and high-impact visuals. Jordan Brand’s partnership with Quai 54 dates back nearly two decades, producing some of the most sought-after colorways.

The Luka 4 joins that legacy while delivering on-court support with Cushlon foam midsoles and a sculpted TPU frame. Doncic, who has quickly risen to NBA superstardom, continues to expand his global influence with each signature release.

The “Quai 54” edition highlights Jordan Brand’s international reach and Luka’s growing impact beyond the league. The photos provided show off the vibrant two-tone makeup in full detail. Bright yellow dominates the upper, while bold black accents form wave-like embroidery along the lateral.

Custom Quai 54 logos replace standard heel branding, giving the shoe a unique tournament flair. With the drop expected soon, this Luka 4 stands as both a performance sneaker and a cultural tribute.

Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” arrives in a striking yellow upper contrasted with bold black detailing. Also, embroidered waves stretch across the sidewalls, adding a sense of movement. Cushlon foam midsoles deliver responsive cushioning, ideal for quick guards.

The outsole includes Luka’s signature and is built for traction and control. Further, a Quai 54 basketball logo replaces the standard Jumpman on the heel. Black overlays on the forefoot and midsole ground the vibrant palette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike