A Closer Look At The Jordan MVP 92 “Anthracite”

Image via Nike
A detailed look at the Jordan MVP 92 “Anthracite” highlights the silhouette’s blend of retro inspiration and sharp grayscale styling.

The Jordan MVP 92 “Anthracite” combines heritage design with a fresh grayscale makeover. This modern silhouette pays tribute to three iconic sneakers (Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8) all of which Michael Jordan wore during his first championship three-peat.

With this release, Jordan Brand continues its streak of honoring past glory with future-focused updates. The MVP 92 was introduced in 2023 as a hybrid model meant to bridge eras. It fuses design DNA from the early 90s into one bold silhouette, blending nostalgia with performance.

While some sneakerheads lean heavily toward OG retros, models like the MVP 92 show how innovation can still tell a story. The “Anthracite” colorway doubles down on that ethos, featuring a moody black and grey palette that stays true to Jordan’s legacy of sharp, court-ready aesthetics.

New images of the sneaker have surfaced, giving a detailed view of its layered materials, embroidered Jumpman logos, and molded heel tabs. Each angle reveals something different, subtle contrasts, sleek paneling, and those unmistakable Nike Air hits on the back.

For fans of hybrid Jordans or tonal color blocking, these photos make a strong case for adding the “Anthracite” to the rotation.

Jordan MVP 92 “Anthracite”
jordan-mvp-92-anthracite-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan MVP 92 “Anthracite” features a mix of suede, nubuck, and mesh. Black and grey dominate the upper. A sculpted heel section adds depth. Mesh paneling on the sides improves breathability.

The midsole combines retro curves with visible Air cushioning. Nike Air branding hits the heel, while a mini Jumpman sits on the lateral side. The tongue bears MJ’s signature. A two-tone rubber outsole wraps it all together.

Jordan MVP 92 “Anthracite” Release Date

jordan-mvp-92-anthracite-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-mvp-92-anthracite-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

