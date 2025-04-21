This Air Jordan MVP 92 Nails The Black And Grey Look

The Air Jordan MVP 92 in the “Black/Wolf Grey” colorway returns this summer with a sleek new look. Inspired by elements from the Jordan 6, 7, and 8, the hybrid silhouette pays homage to one of the most dominant stretches in Michael Jordan’s career.

With this release, Jordan Brand continues to tap into the legacy of MJ’s early '90s dominance, both on and off the court. The MVP 92 isn't just a mashup of retro designs. It symbolizes Jordan’s first three-peat and the start of his global rise.

This latest colorway leans into a stealthy aesthetic. The mostly black upper keeps things understated while accents of wolf grey bring contrast to the midsole and outsole. It's a design that blends nostalgia with street-ready appeal, keeping the heritage alive without feeling dated.

As seen in the official photos, the pair mixes textures across the upper, from matte leather to breathable mesh. The tongue features MJ’s signature, and Nike Air branding lands boldly on the heel. It’s a clean finish for a shoe packed with history.

With a summer release date on the way, this is shaping up to be one of the more wearable MVP colorways to hit shelves. Expect more details to follow soon.

Air Jordan MVP 92 “Black/Wolf Grey”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan MVP 92 “Black/Wolf Grey” blends heritage and performance. It features a black nubuck upper with mesh side panels and smooth leather overlays. Wolf grey hits land on the outsole, heel branding, and midsole detailing.

MJ’s signature graces the tongue, while a white Nike Air logo pops against the heel tab. Classic yet fresh, this pair continues the story of Jordan Brand’s early '90s legacy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan MVP 92 “Black/Wolf Grey”will be released in the summer of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike