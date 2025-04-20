Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” Set For Late 2025

The women’s Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” blends elegance and history in a clean new look. Set to release on November 11th for Singles’ Day, the pair arrives in a mix of muted tones and shimmering accents. With a patent leather mudguard and soft mesh upper, this edition brings premium upgrades to one of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes.

Originally released in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 became iconic the moment Michael Jordan stepped onto the hardwood in them. Worn during the Bulls’ legendary 72–10 season, the sneaker captured performance, innovation, and style in one design. Since then, it’s become a holiday staple, often releasing around the end of the year in both new and retro colorways.

The “Grand Finale” sticks with that tradition but adds a refined twist. A monochromatic palette wraps the shoe in light cream and silver shades. Metallic Jumpman logos and a high-gloss patent layer elevate the premium feel.

Photos of the sneaker reveal a translucent sole and the number 23 stitched onto the heels, continuing the legacy of MJ’s eleventh signature shoe. As Singles’ Day gains global recognition, this release marks Jordan Brand’s celebration of individuality and style through a women’s exclusive design.

The Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” features a glossy pale cream patent leather mudguard with matching mesh uppers. The heel is stamped with MJ’s number 23 and a chrome Jumpman. A milky translucent sole sits beneath, complemented by herringbone traction pods in grey.

Also, White rope laces and padded tongues complete the premium aesthetic. Finally, the shoe is expected to release in full women’s sizing.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” will be released on November 11th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $230 when they drop.

As one of the most anticipated women's releases of the year, this drop blends performance roots with lifestyle appeal. Whether for collectors or everyday wear, the “Grand Finale” feels like a fitting tribute to Jordan Brand’s enduring legacy.