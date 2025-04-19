The Air Jordan 7 RM “Bred” Is Ready To Make Noise

The Air Jordan 7 RM “Bred” reimagines a classic look with fresh construction. Designed with a lower cut and modern lines, this silhouette retains its Jordan DNA while moving in a bold direction.

Hits of red on the Jumpman logos, midsole detailing, and heel tabs stand out against the sleek black upper, nodding to the original "Bred" theme without trying to replicate it.

The RM, short for "Remastered," updates the Air Jordan 7’s structure while honoring its roots. First introduced in 1992, the AJ7 was part of Michael Jordan’s golden era. He wore the original “Bred” pair on court while leading the Bulls to an NBA title and collecting Olympic gold in Barcelona.

This remixed version doesn’t stray far from that energy. The sharp angles on the tooling and the layered panels suggest speed and power, true to MJ’s game. Back branding comes in strong with red Nike Air logos over a molded heel counter.

The tongue gets a subtle stitched signature. These details, paired with the red heel pull tab, add just enough flair to break up the blackout base.

The Air Jordan 7 RM “Bred” features a black nubuck upper with mesh paneling and perforated accents. Red highlights pop on the Jumpman branding, midsole edges, and heel tabs.

A sturdy molded heel counter sports “Nike Air” in bold lettering. The outsole blends black and red over a rugged tread, while subtle stitching details and tongue embroidery round out the look.

Official photos show off the clean structure and premium build of the pair. A new silhouette with a familiar story, the AJ7 RM “Bred” channels a legacy of dominance with a modern twist.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 7 RM “Bred” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

