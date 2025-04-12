Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" Brings The Heat This Month

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” is making a bold comeback later this month, and the excitement is real. This low-top iteration of one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes blends performance history with undeniable street appeal. Known for its patent leather overlays and crisp red outsole, the "Bred" colorway is instantly recognizable to anyone even slightly tapped into sneaker culture. First released in high-top form during Michael Jordan’s legendary 1996 playoff run, the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" holds a firm spot in the sneaker hall of fame. The low version keeps that same DNA alive while offering a sleeker summer-friendly option.

Its combination of black mesh and patent leather with white midsoles and varsity red bottoms brings the heat without needing extra flash. From courtside to streetwear fits, it’s always been a statement piece. While retros of the high-top “Bred” have been released multiple times, the low version hasn’t seen the light in a minute. That’s what makes this drop especially huge. These photos show just how clean this version is with pristine patent finish, sharp color blocking, and that signature Jumpman branding on the heel. Whether you’re rocking them or keeping them on ice, there’s no denying the legacy that comes with a pair of 11s like these.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” features black mesh uppers paired with glossy black patent leather. The crisp white midsole contrasts with a bold varsity red outsole. Subtle Jumpman branding hits the heel in red, while a '23' tag finishes the collar. Classic, clean, and built with heritage, this pair mirrors the OG 1996 "Bred" colorway in a sleeker low-top form perfect for warmer seasons.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Expect them to land on SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.

Image via Nike