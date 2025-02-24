The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Makes A Comeback

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” is back. One of the most beloved colorways in Jordan Brand history returns in a low-top form, bringing classic elements with a fresh twist. This 2025 iteration keeps the iconic black, red, and white look that defined the original, making it a must-have for both longtime fans and newcomers. Michael Jordan famously wore the “Bred” colorway during the 1996 NBA Playoffs. The combination of glossy black patent leather and breathable ballistic mesh gives the shoe its signature look. The red outsole adds a bold contrast, staying true to the OG style. White midsoles break up the darker tones, creating a balanced aesthetic.

Rope laces and the signature "JUMPMAN JORDAN" strip on the tongue complete the look. Performance-wise, the sneaker features full-length Air cushioning for comfort. The translucent red outsole provides grip on various surfaces. Whether for casual wear or light activity, this pair is built for versatility. As seen in the provided photos, the 2025 Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” maintains all the details that make this colorway legendary. The glossy patent leather shines under different lighting, while the red outsole pops against the black upper. This release stays faithful to its roots while keeping the timeless appeal of the original.

