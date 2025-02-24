The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Makes A Comeback

BY Ben Atkinson 91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-low-bred-sneaker-news
Image via Common Hype
The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” makes a return in 2025, bringing back its signature black patent leather look.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” is back. One of the most beloved colorways in Jordan Brand history returns in a low-top form, bringing classic elements with a fresh twist. This 2025 iteration keeps the iconic black, red, and white look that defined the original, making it a must-have for both longtime fans and newcomers. Michael Jordan famously wore the “Bred” colorway during the 1996 NBA Playoffs. The combination of glossy black patent leather and breathable ballistic mesh gives the shoe its signature look. The red outsole adds a bold contrast, staying true to the OG style. White midsoles break up the darker tones, creating a balanced aesthetic.

Rope laces and the signature "JUMPMAN JORDAN" strip on the tongue complete the look. Performance-wise, the sneaker features full-length Air cushioning for comfort. The translucent red outsole provides grip on various surfaces. Whether for casual wear or light activity, this pair is built for versatility. As seen in the provided photos, the 2025 Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” maintains all the details that make this colorway legendary. The glossy patent leather shines under different lighting, while the red outsole pops against the black upper. This release stays faithful to its roots while keeping the timeless appeal of the original.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Receives Official Images

Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Release Date

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” brings back an all-time classic in a low-top form. The upper features a combination of black ballistic mesh and patent leather, offering durability and breathability. The signature white midsole adds contrast, while the red translucent outsole delivers traction and style. Rope laces and a classic Jordan tongue strip complete the look. With full-length Air cushioning, this pair balances comfort and heritage design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

Read More: Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Golf “UNC” Brings Tar Heel Energy To The Course

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-2025-FV5104-006-Release-Info-1 Sneakers Complete Look At The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” 3.2K
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-2025-FV5104-006 Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" In-Hand Images Surface 1186
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-FV5104-006-Release-Info Sneakers Retailer Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” 429
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Expected Release Date 15.1K