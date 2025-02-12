Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" In-Hand Images Surface

BY Ben Atkinson 45 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-2025-FV5104-006
Image via @thesolesorcerer_
A closer look at the iconic colorway.

In-hand images of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" have arrived, further building excitement for next summer’s highly anticipated release. This classic colorway brings back a fan-favorite look, featuring a glossy black patent leather upper combined with sleek black mesh for a clean and timeless aesthetic. A crisp white midsole offers contrast, while the bold red rubber outsole adds an unmistakable pop of color. The mix of premium materials and signature detailing makes this Air Jordan 11 Low a must-have for sneakerheads. With official images hiopefully surfacing soon, anticipation is at an all-time high.

Designed for both style and comfort, the breathable mesh upper keeps things cool for summer wear, while the cushioned midsole ensures all-day support. Staying true to the original, the "Bred" version features Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel, with vivid red accents on the outsole and lining enhancing its bold appeal. The latest in-hand images give fans a closer look at the details, making the wait for this release even harder. Set to drop in April 2025, this legendary sneaker is expected to sell out fast. Mark your calendar now: this is one release you won’t want to miss.

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 GS “Photon Dust” Drops With A Crisp New Look

"Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low

These sneakers feature a glossy black patent leather upper paired with black mesh, delivering a sleek and sophisticated look. Transitioning to the midsole, a clean white base creates sharp contrast, enhancing the shoe’s bold aesthetic. Meanwhile, vibrant red accents on the outsole and lining inject energy into the timeless design. Striking the perfect balance between style and performance, this pair is a must-have for both collectors and everyday wearers. Whether on the court or the streets, the "Bred" colorway remains a classic, offering versatility and lasting appeal.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

Read More: Travis Scott And Chase B Team Up For A Unique Jumpman Jack

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-2025-FV5104-006-Release-Info-1 Sneakers Complete Look At The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” 3.1K
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-FV5104-006-Release-Info Sneakers Retailer Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” 389
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Expected Release Date 15.1K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Slated For Next Summer: First Look 923