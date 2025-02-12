Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" In-Hand Images Surface

In-hand images of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" have arrived, further building excitement for next summer’s highly anticipated release. This classic colorway brings back a fan-favorite look, featuring a glossy black patent leather upper combined with sleek black mesh for a clean and timeless aesthetic. A crisp white midsole offers contrast, while the bold red rubber outsole adds an unmistakable pop of color. The mix of premium materials and signature detailing makes this Air Jordan 11 Low a must-have for sneakerheads. With official images hiopefully surfacing soon, anticipation is at an all-time high.

Designed for both style and comfort, the breathable mesh upper keeps things cool for summer wear, while the cushioned midsole ensures all-day support. Staying true to the original, the "Bred" version features Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel, with vivid red accents on the outsole and lining enhancing its bold appeal. The latest in-hand images give fans a closer look at the details, making the wait for this release even harder. Set to drop in April 2025, this legendary sneaker is expected to sell out fast. Mark your calendar now: this is one release you won’t want to miss.

"Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low

These sneakers feature a glossy black patent leather upper paired with black mesh, delivering a sleek and sophisticated look. Transitioning to the midsole, a clean white base creates sharp contrast, enhancing the shoe’s bold aesthetic. Meanwhile, vibrant red accents on the outsole and lining inject energy into the timeless design. Striking the perfect balance between style and performance, this pair is a must-have for both collectors and everyday wearers. Whether on the court or the streets, the "Bred" colorway remains a classic, offering versatility and lasting appeal.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.