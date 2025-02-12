The Air Jordan 4 GS “Photon Dust” Drops With A Crisp New Look

The Air Jordan 4 GS “Photon Dust/Blue Chill” brings a fresh and clean look to the classic silhouette. Designed exclusively for grade school sizes, this colorway blends cool tones for a stylish and versatile finish. The upper features a soft Photon Dust grey, giving the sneaker a sleek and neutral base. Meanwhile, Blue Chill accents on the eyelets, midsole, and heel tab add a refreshing pop of color. The combination of materials and color-blocking makes this pair stand out. Comfort and durability remain a priority. The leather upper ensures a premium feel, while mesh side panels offer breathability. Classic Jordan 4 details stay true to the OG design.

The visible Air unit in the heel enhances comfort, making this a solid choice for everyday wear. Jordan Brand continues to deliver standout GS exclusives. The Photon Dust and Blue Chill combo offers a fresh take on a beloved silhouette. Its soft yet bold aesthetic makes it easy to style with different outfits. This release is perfect for sneaker lovers looking for a cool-toned, modern twist on the Air Jordan 4. Expect the Air Jordan 4 GS “Photon Dust/Blue Chill” to drop in 2025. With its clean color scheme and classic appeal, this pair won’t sit on shelves for long. Stay tuned for official release details.

"Photon Dust/Blue Chill" Air Jordan 4 GS

The shoes features a sleek outsole with a mix of Blue Chill and sail tones, providing a clean contrast. The upper boasts smooth Photon Dust leather, delivering a premium and modern look. Also, asoft Blue Chill Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel, adding a subtle pop of color. Further, matching Blue Chill eyelets and laces enhance the fresh aesthetic, while a sail and blue midsole completes the design. With its cool-toned color scheme and classic Jordan 4 details, this pair offers a refined yet bold look for the next generation of sneaker lovers

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS “Photon Dust/Blue Chill” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.