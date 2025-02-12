Travis Scott And Chase B Team Up For A Unique Jumpman Jack

Sneaker culture and music collide again.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack is getting a fresh twist with an exciting collaboration between Travis Scott and Chase B. This sneaker, which serves as Travis Scott’s first signature silhouette with Jordan Brand, continues his legacy of pushing boundaries in footwear design. The Jumpman Jack blends skate-inspired elements with basketball aesthetics, making it a versatile addition to the Jordan lineup. Now, Chase B—a well-known DJ, producer, and longtime collaborator of Travis Scott—brings his creative touch to the model. This Chase B edition of the Jumpman Jack features a bold mix of colors and materials.

Travis Scott’s reverse Swoosh signature design isn’t present this time, but the sneaker still carries his unmistakable aesthetic. This collab highlights the strong connection between hip-hop, sneakers, and streetwear, blending Chase B’s artistic vision with Travis Scott’s established influence. Fans of both artists will appreciate the thoughtful details and distinct color blocking. The Jordan Jumpman Jack x Chase B is set to be a standout release. With Travis Scott’s sneaker dominance and Chase B’s growing influence, this drop is expected to be in high demand. Stay tuned for release details, as this pair will likely sell out fast.

Jordan Jumpman Jack Release Date

These sneakers feature a vibrant green rubber sole, combined with a crisp green and black midsole, creating a bold base. Also, the uppers are made from black mesh, accented by grey overlays for a minimal contrast. Further, adding a signature detail, a reversed coral Swoosh elevates their distinctive style. Finishing the design, Jordan and Travis Scott logos appear on the tongue and heel, while a strap encircles the base of the laces for a cohesive look.

Snekaer Bar Detroit reports that the Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

