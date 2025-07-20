Travis Scott And Chase B Go Neon With This Jumpman Jack

The Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack gets a wild glow sole and layered detailing and it definitely makes a statement.

The Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Black/Light Bone” takes the silhouette to a bold new place. This version pairs Scott’s rugged design language with Chase B’s creative flair, giving the shoe a vibe that’s both performance-ready and street-certified.

The Jumpman Jack isn’t just another collab, it’s Jordan Brand’s first signature silhouette designed for Travis Scott. It debuted earlier this year and already feels like a staple in his lineup.

The Jumpman Jack blends retro basketball DNA with modern functionality. It features a mid-cut shape, forefoot strap, and rugged outsole, reminding some of 90s trainers with a futuristic edge. The shoe’s debut stirred buzz not just for its look, but for what it represents. Which is Travis Scott becoming one of the few artists with a signature Jordan model.

This new colorway is one of the cleanest yet. Suede overlays, mesh panels, glow-green soles, and co-branded details give it a standout look. You’ll find nods to both artists throughout the sneaker, with Chase B’s name underfoot to the pink Jumpman logos up top.

The photos say it all. Jordan Brand isn’t slowing down with this model anytime soon.

Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

This Jumpman Jack colorway mixes black mesh with light bone suede overlays for contrast. A wide black strap stretches across the forefoot, stamped with Scott’s signature “Jack” logo.

Pink Jumpman branding hits the tongues, while Chase B’s name is written under the translucent green outsole. The heel features a tonal smiley face logo, tying back to Scott’s signature iconography.

The chunky midsole is black and layered with a neon green glow sole. Embossed details, premium textures, and asymmetrical color blocking pull the entire look together.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack will be released on October 8th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

