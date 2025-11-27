Official Images Of The Chase B x Travis Scott Jumpman Jack

chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Chase B x Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack receives official images, highlighting a glow in the dark design and the upcoming release.

The Chase B x Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack finally gets official images, and the pair looks ready for a big release. The silhouette blends familiar Jordan DNA with Travis Scott’s distinct design language.

The colorway works well with the layered construction, and the model continues the experimental direction of the Jumpman Jack line. The shoe also glows in the dark, which adds a fun twist that fits the collaborative energy.

This release arrives at an interesting time for the Jordan brand. Travis Scott remains one of the most influential names in sneakers, and every new project sparks quick interest. Chase B has also built a strong space in the culture with his own taste and style. Their combined influence gives this pair a bit more weight, especially as the Jumpman Jack becomes a regular part of the conversation.

The design feels like a natural extension of Travis Scott’s approach, with sharp lines, oversized textures, and an offbeat mix of materials. Official images show how the pair takes shape through suede, mesh, leather, and a glowing outsole.

The strap adds a bold touch while the neutral tones keep the shoe wearable. The release is expected before the end of the year, but there is still no confirmed date.

Chase B Jordan Jumpman Jack
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Chase B x Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack uses a mix of suede, mesh, and leather across the upper. The base comes in black mesh with cream suede overlays that frame the panels.

A textured leather strap sits across the forefoot and features custom branding. The midsole brings sharp angles and works with the bright green outsole, which glows in the dark.

The heel features subtle stamped logos, and the laces match the soft neutral tones on the upper. The shape feels balanced and sturdy, with small details that push the design past a simple lifestyle look.

Chase B Jordan Jumpman Jack Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack will be released in the holiday of 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

