Travis Scott And Chase B Glow Up The Jordan Jumpman Jack

BY Ben Atkinson 42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
Image via @sharkicks1
The Chase B x Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack glows in every sense, find out what makes this October drop one to watch.

The Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “University Red” is the latest twist on Travis’ signature silhouette, and it’s dropping this October. Originally introduced in 2023, the Jumpman Jack was Travis Scott’s long-awaited debut signature shoe under Jordan Brand, a low-top built for lifestyle wear with enough tech to hoop in.

While Travis usually takes the spotlight, this time his longtime DJ and producer Chase B shares billing on a glow-in-the-dark sneaker that blends their worlds. This latest Jumpman Jack pairs creamy suede with mesh and textured leather, adding crisp white and black panels throughout.

A glow-in-the-dark sole lights up underneath, matching the bright green insoles stamped with “JACK” and “CHASE B.” Branding on the tongue and strap tie back to the familiar Cactus Jack look, but it’s the alternate lace options and graffiti-styled details that set this one apart.

You’ll find pink laces, multiple insoles, and graphic callouts, subtle nods to both Travis and Chase B’s personalities. Photos reveal a slick and experimental take on an already unconventional sneaker.

From the bold sole to the layered textures, this collab feels like a celebration of creative freedom. No exact release date has been set yet, but expect this pair to turn heads when it lands.

Read More: Lil Yachty Rocks Nike Air Force 1 Low In Black And Purple

Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

This Jumpman Jack arrives with a black mesh base, light grey suede overlays, and jet black leather wrapped around the mudguard and strap. The midfoot strap includes embossed Cactus Jack branding, while the tongue features a pink Jumpman logo.

Each pair comes with glow-in-the-dark soles and custom green insoles featuring either “Jack” or “Chase B” in graffiti font. Subtle detailing includes tonal stitching, black heel caps, and co-branded accents hidden throughout.

Lace swaps include grey, black, and pink to switch the vibe. Altogether, it’s a bold design that fuses Travis Scott’s signature style with Chase B’s creative flair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack will be released on October 8th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

Read More: New Look At The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Chase-B-Travis-Scott-Jordan-Jumpman-Jack-IH7971-001 Sneakers Travis Scott And Chase B Team Up For A Unique Jumpman Jack 514
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott’s Jumpman Jack Teams With Chase B 1246
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Jordan Jumpman Jack Steps Out In Bold "Bright Cactus" 587
travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-bright-cactus-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott’s Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” Lights Up In Official Photos 498