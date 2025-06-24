Travis Scott And Chase B Glow Up The Jordan Jumpman Jack

The Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “University Red” is the latest twist on Travis’ signature silhouette, and it’s dropping this October. Originally introduced in 2023, the Jumpman Jack was Travis Scott’s long-awaited debut signature shoe under Jordan Brand, a low-top built for lifestyle wear with enough tech to hoop in.

While Travis usually takes the spotlight, this time his longtime DJ and producer Chase B shares billing on a glow-in-the-dark sneaker that blends their worlds. This latest Jumpman Jack pairs creamy suede with mesh and textured leather, adding crisp white and black panels throughout.

A glow-in-the-dark sole lights up underneath, matching the bright green insoles stamped with “JACK” and “CHASE B.” Branding on the tongue and strap tie back to the familiar Cactus Jack look, but it’s the alternate lace options and graffiti-styled details that set this one apart.

You’ll find pink laces, multiple insoles, and graphic callouts, subtle nods to both Travis and Chase B’s personalities. Photos reveal a slick and experimental take on an already unconventional sneaker.

From the bold sole to the layered textures, this collab feels like a celebration of creative freedom. No exact release date has been set yet, but expect this pair to turn heads when it lands.

Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

This Jumpman Jack arrives with a black mesh base, light grey suede overlays, and jet black leather wrapped around the mudguard and strap. The midfoot strap includes embossed Cactus Jack branding, while the tongue features a pink Jumpman logo.

Each pair comes with glow-in-the-dark soles and custom green insoles featuring either “Jack” or “Chase B” in graffiti font. Subtle detailing includes tonal stitching, black heel caps, and co-branded accents hidden throughout.

Lace swaps include grey, black, and pink to switch the vibe. Altogether, it’s a bold design that fuses Travis Scott’s signature style with Chase B’s creative flair.