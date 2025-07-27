Chase B’s Jordan Jumpman Jack Gets Fresh On-Foot Look

The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack collaboration is officially in the spotlight as new on-foot photos have emerged. This drop marks a huge moment for Chase B, Travis Scott’s longtime DJ and Cactus Jack affiliate.

The collaboration continues to build on the Jumpman Jack’s hype, blending a mix of lifestyle and performance-ready design. The sneaker features a mix of premium materials that fits right into the Cactus Jack aesthetic.

A standout suede construction, layered panels, and the signature forefoot strap all remain key design cues. This edition is expected to showcase Chase B’s influence through subtle but distinct branding details, setting it apart from Travis’s original pairs.

The Jumpman Jack itself is quickly becoming a modern classic. Its combination of basketball-inspired structure and skate-like versatility has made it one of Jordan Brand’s most exciting recent silhouettes. Chase B’s take adds a new chapter to its growing story.

The latest on-foot images show off every angle of the design. From the mix of black, cream, and neon green tones to the pink Jumpman logo on the tongue, the shoe looks every bit as striking on foot as it does in hand.

Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack

The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack features a black mesh and cream suede upper with layered panels for a premium feel. A black forefoot strap with embossed branding adds lockdown and style, while pink Jumpman logos pop on the tongue.

The neon green outsole brings energy to the design, contrasting with the sail midsole. A sculpted heel and padded collar deliver comfort. Further, tonal laces keep the look balanced.

Subtle nods to Chase B’s role in the Cactus Jack collective are expected, making this pair both collectible and versatile for everyday wear.