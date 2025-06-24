New Look At The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua”

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” is making its return in 2025, reviving one of the boldest and most beloved colorways in the Jordan legacy. First introduced during the 1993 All-Star Game, this sneaker quickly became a standout thanks to its striking mix of black, aqua, and purple.

The AJ8 marked the end of an era: Michael Jordan wore the model during his first three-peat with the Bulls before stepping away from basketball. Known for its cross-strap design and layered build, the silhouette was always one of the more polarizing entries in the Air Jordan line.

But the Aqua colorway helped turn it into a classic. When the pair last retroed in 2015, fans were eager to get their hands on the vibrant original. Now, 10 years later, it’s back, looking just as energetic and nostalgic as ever.

From the chenille tongue patch to the splash of aqua blue on the midsole, every detail stays true to the pair that defined early 90s Jordan style. Photos of the 2025 version show off clean craftsmanship, solid color blocking, and all the familiar hits.

Whether you're in it for the nostalgia or the design itself, the return of the Aqua 8 is shaping up to be a major moment for Jordan Brand.

The 2025 Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” features a black nubuck upper paired with signature cross-straps for a snug fit. Bright aqua and purple accents pop across the midsole, outsole, and collar. A fuzzy chenille Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, staying true to the OG design.

The graphic heel panel adds texture, while a multi-color outsole completes the bold look. This retro sticks close to the 1993 original, down to the inner bootie and midfoot stability strap. It’s flashy, functional, and unmistakably Jordan.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” will be released on July 19th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $215 when they drop.