Air Jordan 1 Low “Muslin/Royal Tint” Brings Subtle Glow

Jordan Brand taps into subtle shine with the women’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Muslin Royal Tint" dropping this summer.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low in the “Muslin Royal Tint” colorway brings subtle shine to a classic silhouette. This pair leans into understated elegance, blending soft neutrals with a touch of shimmer.

Designed for lifestyle wear, not just the court, it captures the Jordan Brand’s ongoing evolution while still nodding to its roots. The Air Jordan 1 Low first dropped in 1985, alongside the legendary High.

While the High stole the spotlight early on, the Low has carved its own path over the decades. It’s now a staple in everyday sneaker rotations, known for its versatility and clean profile. And with more women’s exclusives surfacing, Jordan Brand continues expanding its reach beyond just performance.

This “Muslin Royal Tint” pair adds something fresh to the catalog. The tonal look is easy to wear, while the satin-like panels give it just enough flair. From the side view to the embroidered heel Wings logo, every angle has a polished feel without doing too much.

The photos below offer a closer look at the build, materials, and color shift in different lighting.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Muslin/Royal Tint”
The “Muslin Royal Tint” Jordan 1 Low features creamy tumbled leather overlays and soft iridescent panels underneath. The color shifts subtly between lavender, silver, and blue.

A muslin midsole and outsole keep the palette clean. Branding comes through tonal stitching, with embossed Wings at the heel and a minimal Jumpman on the tongue. The satin effect across the toe and side panels adds a luxe touch, making this pair perfect for low-key flexing.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Muslin/Royal Tint” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low "Muslin/Royal Tint" will be released later in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.

