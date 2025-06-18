Official Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail/Washed Coral”

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail Washed Coral” arrives with a light, layered construction and a fresh seasonal palette. It blends soft hues and texture-rich materials for a lifestyle-focused twist on a Jordan classic.

This pair belongs to the Method of Make series, which reimagines the AJ1 Low with deconstructed panels and bold overlays, offering a unique alternative to the original leather build. While the Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 as a performance basketball shoe, it quickly crossed over into fashion and streetwear.

The Low version followed soon after, offering a sleeker profile for everyday use. Jordan Brand has expanded the silhouette in recent years, especially in women’s sizing and experimental designs like this MM V3.

The exaggerated detailing, plush finishes, and mix of synthetic materials show how far the AJ1 has evolved from its court roots. Based on the official photos provided, the “Sail Washed Coral” version looks perfect for spring and summer, balancing soft tones with technical flair.

Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail/Washed Coral”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 features a sail leather base with Washed Coral mesh underlays. The Swooshes stand out in iridescent pink and gold.

Raw edge detailing and embossed overlays add depth. A sculpted midsole and semi-translucent gum outsole complete the look. The tongue and heel tab include woven pull tabs for easy wear.

A classic Wings logo appears on the back in white. The layered, textured finish sets it apart from traditional AJ1s.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail/Washed Coral” will be released later in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released.

Image via Nike