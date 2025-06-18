Official Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail/Washed Coral”

BY Ben Atkinson 33 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-low-mm-v3-sail-washed-coral-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 "Sail/Washed Coral" brings layered textures and soft tones to a bold women’s-exclusive design.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail Washed Coral” arrives with a light, layered construction and a fresh seasonal palette. It blends soft hues and texture-rich materials for a lifestyle-focused twist on a Jordan classic.

This pair belongs to the Method of Make series, which reimagines the AJ1 Low with deconstructed panels and bold overlays, offering a unique alternative to the original leather build. While the Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 as a performance basketball shoe, it quickly crossed over into fashion and streetwear.

The Low version followed soon after, offering a sleeker profile for everyday use. Jordan Brand has expanded the silhouette in recent years, especially in women’s sizing and experimental designs like this MM V3.

The exaggerated detailing, plush finishes, and mix of synthetic materials show how far the AJ1 has evolved from its court roots. Based on the official photos provided, the “Sail Washed Coral” version looks perfect for spring and summer, balancing soft tones with technical flair.

Read More: The Air Jordan 3 “Cobalt Bliss” Mixes Cool And Playful

Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail/Washed Coral”
air-jordan-1-low-mm-v3-sail-washed-coral-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 features a sail leather base with Washed Coral mesh underlays. The Swooshes stand out in iridescent pink and gold.

Raw edge detailing and embossed overlays add depth. A sculpted midsole and semi-translucent gum outsole complete the look. The tongue and heel tab include woven pull tabs for easy wear.

A classic Wings logo appears on the back in white. The layered, textured finish sets it apart from traditional AJ1s.

Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail/Washed Coral” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Sail/Washed Coral” will be released later in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released.

air-jordan-1-low-mm-v3-sail-washed-coral-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-mm-v3-sail-washed-coral-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 14 Golf Gets A Clean “Hyper Royal” Refresh

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Metallic Silver” Goes Full Futuristic 248
air-jordan-1-low-coral-reef-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Coral Reef” Is Subtle But Striking 471
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" Just Got A Price Increase 592
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Official Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” 460