Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Metallic Silver” Goes Full Futuristic

The Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Metallic Silver” is the latest women’s exclusive to join Jordan Brand’s luxe Method of Make series. This version turns heads right away with its space-age shine and high-end details.

The MM line has been a playground for Nike's experimentation, often reworking the classic Jordan 1 with bold textures and sleek finishes. This metallic take keeps that momentum going with a design that feels futuristic but rooted in familiar heritage.

The Method of Make lineup has quietly carved out its own lane. Unlike typical GRs, MM pairs focus on craftsmanship and distinct design language. That means layered materials, stylized stitching, and accents that elevate the entire silhouette.

Even the branding often gets reworked to match the vibe of each drop. It’s a thoughtful refresh for those who want something more daring than the standard retro. Looking at the official images, the “Metallic Silver” colorway lives up to its name. It’s covered in shimmering overlays with sculpted panels and futuristic detailing.

The chrome-like Swoosh, layered textures, and pull tabs at the tongue and heel give it an almost otherworldly look. It’s not subtle, and that’s the point. Expect these to land later this year.

Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Metallic Silver”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Metallic Silver” features a bold, futuristic upper with glossy silver overlays and geometric mesh underlays. The chrome Swoosh stands out against the layered construction.

The padded tongue includes a pull tab for easy wear, while the heel tab sports the iconic Wings logo in tonal silver. The entire sneaker rides on a clean white midsole and outsole combo.

Tonal laces and minimal branding keep the focus on the striking textures and shapes. This women’s exclusive delivers a high-fashion take on the Jordan 1 Low, blending performance roots with streetwear flair.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low MM V3 “Metallic Silver” will be released in July of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when they are released.

Image via Nike