Air Jordan 1 Low Method Of Make Goes Luxury In “Satin Grey”

BYBen Atkinson38 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
This pair features premium materials and a clean colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is set to debut in a stunning "Satin Grey" colorway. This women's exclusive release highlights Jordan Brand's dedication to combining elegance with functionality. The sneakers feature a smooth, satin-like finish across the upper, giving them a luxurious look. Transitioning from traditional materials, the satin overlays create a fresh and modern aesthetic. The grey tones dominate the design, offering a clean and minimalist appearance. Further details elevate the pair. A tonal Swoosh adorns the side, blending seamlessly into the satin base. Additionally, the laces and branding on the tongue maintain a subtle, monochromatic look.

The outsole and midsole match the overall design, with a soft grey hue that complements the satin uppers. On the heels, the classic Air Jordan Wings logo is embossed, adding a touch of heritage to this contemporary silhouette. This "Satin Grey" colorway captures attention with its refined simplicity. Perfect for casual wear or more dressed-up outfits, it is versatile and stylish. The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Satin Grey” celebrates Jordan Brand's innovative craftsmanship, making it a standout addition to any collection. Expect this women's exclusive to become a favorite when it releases.

Read More: Kevin Durant Prepares For “Easter” With His Nike KD 4

"Satin Grey" Air Jordan 1 Low Method Of Make

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a matching grey midsole. Also, grey satin constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey satin overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a stitched Nike Swoosh on the side and silver accents on the tongue and heels. Overall, this sneaker is all set to be a hit WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Satin Grey” is going to drop sometime this spring. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. This elegant colorway is sure to draw attention from sneaker enthusiasts.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Receives In-Hand Images Of Packaging

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...