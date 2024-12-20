Air Jordan 1 Low Method Of Make Goes Luxury In “Satin Grey”

This pair features premium materials and a clean colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is set to debut in a stunning "Satin Grey" colorway. This women's exclusive release highlights Jordan Brand's dedication to combining elegance with functionality. The sneakers feature a smooth, satin-like finish across the upper, giving them a luxurious look. Transitioning from traditional materials, the satin overlays create a fresh and modern aesthetic. The grey tones dominate the design, offering a clean and minimalist appearance. Further details elevate the pair. A tonal Swoosh adorns the side, blending seamlessly into the satin base. Additionally, the laces and branding on the tongue maintain a subtle, monochromatic look.

The outsole and midsole match the overall design, with a soft grey hue that complements the satin uppers. On the heels, the classic Air Jordan Wings logo is embossed, adding a touch of heritage to this contemporary silhouette. This "Satin Grey" colorway captures attention with its refined simplicity. Perfect for casual wear or more dressed-up outfits, it is versatile and stylish. The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Satin Grey” celebrates Jordan Brand's innovative craftsmanship, making it a standout addition to any collection. Expect this women's exclusive to become a favorite when it releases.

"Satin Grey" Air Jordan 1 Low Method Of Make

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a matching grey midsole. Also, grey satin constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey satin overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a stitched Nike Swoosh on the side and silver accents on the tongue and heels. Overall, this sneaker is all set to be a hit WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Satin Grey” is going to drop sometime this spring. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. This elegant colorway is sure to draw attention from sneaker enthusiasts.

