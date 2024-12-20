Kevin Durant Prepares For "Easter" With His Nike KD 4

A big return for this Easter season.

The Nike KD 4 is set to make its highly anticipated return next summer in the beloved "Easter" colorway. First released in 2012, this colorway quickly became a fan favorite. Newly surfaced in-hand images give us a closer look at its design. The sneaker remains lightweight and built for speed and performance on the court. The "Easter" edition showcases a soft mint green base accented with pastel hues, making it a standout choice for spring. The midfoot strap, a hallmark of the KD 4, provides added lockdown and support, enhancing stability while maintaining a sleek and functional design.

Nike's decision to revive this colorway has sparked excitement among collectors and new fans alike. The KD 4 has always been celebrated for its perfect balance of style and performance. Further, its reintroduction in the "Easter" colorway continues that legacy, offering a blend of nostalgia and fresh appeal to the KD line. This release is poised to be highly coveted, as it taps into the ongoing demand for retro basketball sneakers. Whether you're a player or a collector, the Nike KD 4 "Easter" is shaping up to be a must-have when it hits shelves next summer. It’s a vibrant comeback for one of Kevin Durant’s most iconic designs.

"Easter" Nike KD 4

The sneakers feature a white and green rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole for a cohesive look. Also, the uppers are crafted from mint-colored material, creating a striking and attention-grabbing design. Additionally, a metallic mint strap overlays the laces, accented by a white Nike Swoosh for added contrast. The white tongue showcases "35" branding, while Kevin Durant's signature logo appears on the heels, delivering a personalized detail.