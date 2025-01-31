Release Date Confirmed For Nike KD 4 “MVP”

The Nike KD 4 “MVP” is officially set to return on February 18th, 2025, paying tribute to Kevin Durant’s unforgettable 2013-14 MVP season. That year, Durant dominated the league, delivering incredible performances that solidified his legacy. This sneaker embodies that greatness, blending history with bold design. It features a clean white base with luxurious metallic gold accents, symbolizing his MVP trophy. Blue details on the midsole and liner add a vibrant contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The signature midfoot strap ensures a secure fit, while the combination of premium materials and thoughtful craftsmanship elevates the silhouette.

On the heel, gold KD branding serves as a lasting tribute to Durant’s legacy. A subtle graphic on the tongue further nods to his MVP award, tying the design to one of his most iconic career moments. The icy blue outsole completes the look, offering both style and performance-ready traction. With its mix of nostalgia and modern appeal, the KD 4 “MVP” is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most coveted releases. Sneakerheads and basketball fans alike are eager to secure a pair. Mark your calendars because this drop is expected to sell out fast. Don’t miss your chance to own a tribute to one of the greatest MVP seasons in NBA history.

"MVP" Nike KD 4

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast a striking blue rubber outsole that flows effortlessly into a matching midsole for a unified design. The upper features a crisp white base, elevated by metallic gold accents and bold blue highlights. The signature Nike Swooshes on the sides come in vibrant blue with a gold outline, adding a premium touch. The tongues display special branding, honoring Kevin Durant's MVP season with a sleek gold emblem. With its balanced color scheme and standout details, this pair is a must-have for fans of both basketball and sneaker culture.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 4 “MVP” will be released on February 18th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike