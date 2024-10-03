Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Release Date Unveiled

A memorable release coming this month.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” will be released on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Like earlier "Aunt Pearl" editions, this sneaker comes in a completely pink colorway. Also, the shoes feature a bright hot pink sole and midsole, both made from high-performance materials. Additionally, the upper is constructed from breathable mesh, maintaining the all-pink theme. The straps are highlighted by a black Nike Swoosh, adding contrast to the design. Finally, the sneakers showcase a Breast Cancer ribbon on the tongues, set against a pearl background, honoring the cause they support.

Sneakerheads and KD fans are eagerly anticipating the comeback of this special colorway, which holds deep meaning for many. The Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" is more than just a sneaker; it’s a heartfelt tribute to family and a powerful symbol of hope in the fight against cancer. With the release date approaching, this iconic pair is a highly sought-after addition to collections. Don’t miss the chance to honor Aunt Pearl and support an important cause with this memorable release. Readers can continue on for the exact release date as excitement continues to build.

