Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Gets Official Images

Official photos of the Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" have been released, and the highly anticipated return is just under a month away. Originally launched in May 2012, this cherished sneaker honors Kevin Durant's late Aunt Pearl. Also, the shoe showcases a vibrant pink upper with white accents and intricate floral detailing, symbolizing breast cancer awareness. Further, the floral patterns add a thoughtful, elegant touch, deepening the meaning behind the design.
Sneakerheads and KD fans are eagerly awaiting the comeback of this special colorway, which holds significant meaning for many. The Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" is more than just a sneaker; it’s a heartfelt tribute to family and a powerful symbol of hope in the ongoing fight against cancer. With the release date drawing near, this iconic pair is a highly sought-after addition to collections. Don’t miss the opportunity to honor Aunt Pearl and support an important cause with this memorable release. Stay tuned for the exact release date as excitement continues to build.
Read More: Nike Ja 2 “Stargazer” Officially Revealed
"Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 4
Like previous "Aunt Pearl" editions, this sneaker comes in an all-pink colorway. The shoes feature a vibrant hot pink sole and midsole, both crafted from high-performance materials. Additionally, the upper is made from breathable mesh, continuing the all-pink theme. Also, the straps are accented by a black Nike Swoosh, providing contrast to the design. Lastly, the sneakers are highlighted by a Breast Cancer ribbon on the tongues, set against a pearl backdrop, honoring the cause they represent.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” will be released on October 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
Read More: Nike Dunk High “Wu-Tang” Gets On-Foot Photos
[Via]