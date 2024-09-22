Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Gets Official Images

Finally the official photos have surfaced.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" will be released on October 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Like previous "Aunt Pearl" editions, this sneaker comes in an all-pink colorway. The shoes feature a vibrant hot pink sole and midsole, both crafted from high-performance materials. Additionally, the upper is made from breathable mesh, continuing the all-pink theme. Also, the straps are accented by a black Nike Swoosh, providing contrast to the design. Lastly, the sneakers are highlighted by a Breast Cancer ribbon on the tongues, set against a pearl backdrop, honoring the cause they represent.

Official photos of the Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" have been released, and the highly anticipated return is just under a month away . Originally launched in May 2012, this cherished sneaker honors Kevin Durant 's late Aunt Pearl. Also, the shoe showcases a vibrant pink upper with white accents and intricate floral detailing, symbolizing breast cancer awareness. Further, the floral patterns add a thoughtful, elegant touch, deepening the meaning behind the design.

