Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Making A Comeback In 2024

Get ready for the comeback of the Nike KD 4 in the beloved "Aunt Pearl" colorway, set to hit shelves soon. Originally released back in May 2012, this iconic sneaker pays homage to Kevin Durant's late Aunt Pearl, who passed away due to lung cancer. Featuring a predominantly pink upper with white accents and floral details, the "Aunt Pearl" colorway is known for its vibrant and meaningful design. The pink hue symbolizes breast cancer awareness, while the floral patterns add a touch of elegance to the silhouette.

Sneakerheads and KD fans alike are eagerly anticipating the return of this classic colorway, as it holds a special place in the hearts of many. The Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" is not just a sneaker; it's a tribute to family and a symbol of hope in the fight against cancer. Stay tuned for updates on the release date of the Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" colorway, as it's sure to be a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss your chance to honor Aunt Pearl and support a worthy cause with this iconic sneaker.

"Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 4

Image via Sole Retriever

As is customary with the “Aunt Pearl” editions from the past, this sneaker is adorned with an all-pink colorway. The sneakers boast a hot pink sole and midsole, both crafted with high-performance materials. Also, the upper is made of breathable mesh and features all-pink as well. The straps feature a black Nike Swoosh. Finally, the sneakers have the Breast Cancer ribbon on the tongues as well as a pearl background.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” will be released on November 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sole Retriever

Image via Sole Retriever

