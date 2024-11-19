Air Jordan 1 Low "Football Grey" Features Customizable Pins

Image via Nike
These sneakers already dropped but they are still available.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Football Grey" blends sleek design with standout details. Its white and navy leather upper exudes a clean, classic aesthetic. The smooth, high-quality materials enhance its durability and appeal. Custom gold lace dubraes elevate the look, showcasing intricate Jordan-inspired motifs. These dubraes add a premium touch while emphasizing craftsmanship. The midsole comes in crisp white, complementing the upper’s neutral tones. A grey outsole provides contrast and ensures reliable traction. Subtle details like embroidered Wings logos on the heel further highlight its heritage. The satin tongue offers a luxe feel.

This colorway balances subtlety and statement-making design. The gold accents pop against the muted palette, creating a unique look. Perfect for casual or elevated outfits, this sneaker merges versatility with style. The pair was released recently but remains in stock, offering collectors and fans a chance to secure it. The "Football Grey" colorway stands out for its refined design and exclusive elements. Its combination of clean colors and premium features makes it a standout in Jordan Brand’s lineup.

"Football Grey" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a white rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the base is crafted from dark blue material, highlighted by football grey leather overlays. Further, a grey Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with grey laces and a blue tongue. The grey Jordan branding on the tongue matches the leather details. The heels feature the classic Air Jordan Wings logo in blue stitching, giving them a timeless feel.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Football Grey” was just released the other day, November 17th. Also, the sneakers have a retail price of $125 and they are currently still in stock. The gold lace dubraes and premium materials set this release apart from other recent colorways. Its versatile design pairs well with a variety of styles, making it a standout option for the season. This release continues Jordan Brand’s commitment to blending timeless silhouettes with elevated details.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

