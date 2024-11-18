LaMelo Ball Turns Up the Heat With the Puma MB.04 “Phoenix”

Melo loves the vibrant color schemes.

The Puma MB.04 "Phoenix" colorway is the latest addition to LaMelo Ball's signature line. This vibrant design draws inspiration from the mythical phoenix, symbolizing rebirth and fire. The upper features a bold mix of orange, yellow, and red tones, creating a flame-like effect that commands attention. Purple and aqua accents on the forefoot and outsole add contrast, enhancing the shoe's dynamic look. The sneaker’s design isn’t just about visuals. The MB.04 offers lightweight construction, making it ideal for explosive movements on the court. Puma’s Nitro Foam technology ensures responsive cushioning, while the durable outsole provides reliable traction for quick cuts and pivots.

These features make it a performance powerhouse for basketball players. LaMelo Ball’s signature "Not From Here" branding appears on the shoe, reinforcing his unique and bold approach to the game. The phoenix-inspired detailing on the tongue and intricate patterns across the upper make this colorway stand out in the MB.04 lineup. Whether you're hitting the court or rocking them off the hardwood, the Puma MB.04 "Phoenix" colorway delivers a mix of style and functionality. This release continues to highlight LaMelo's flair for bold designs and performance-driven footwear. Stay tuned for its release.

"Phoenix" Puma MB.04

Image via Puma

This pair features a vibrant colorway in blue, red, purple, yellow, and orange. The pair features a blue and red rubber sole paired with a foam midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a red material base, with a vibrant yellow, purple, and orange TPU cage. Overall, this pair features a flashy colorway that matches perfectly with LaMelo Ball's basketball style.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the PUMA MB.04 “Phoenix” is going to drop on December 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Don't miss this highly anticipated drop.

Image via Puma