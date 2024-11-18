Nike Dunk Low Lux And Division Street To Release "Oregon Black" Colorway

Oregon fans rejoice.

The Nike Dunk Low teams up with Division Street for an exciting new collaboration. Division Street, based in Oregon, focuses on empowering student-athletes in branding and marketing. This partnership brings a sleek “Oregon Black” colorway to life. The design features an all-black upper crafted with premium materials. A bold Oregon Duck hangtag adds a unique touch, celebrating the school’s athletic legacy. The standout detail lies in the semi-translucent sole. It features “Ducks of a Feather,” tying the design to Oregon’s iconic imagery. The minimalistic approach gives the sneaker a timeless and versatile appeal.

The blacked-out look ensures it works seamlessly for both casual and sporty outfits. Division Street’s mission shines through in this collaboration. It highlights the connection between athletes and the brands that support them. Nike’s focus on detail and quality matches perfectly with Division Street’s vision. The Oregon theme adds local pride and resonates with Ducks fans. This Dunk Low offers style, functionality, and a strong message about empowering student-athletes. The “Oregon Black” colorway is set to make waves in the sneaker community. Expect this release to generate buzz when it drops. Stay tuned for more details about this meaningful collaboration.

"Oregon Black" Nike Dunk Low Lux x Division Street

The sneakers feature a black, semi-translucent rubber sole with "Ducks Of A Feather" imprinted in white. Also, a black midsole and a black leather base create a cohesive color scheme. Further, black leather and suede overlays along with a black Swoosh continue the theme. Finally, a black Oregon Duck hangtag adds some collegiate spirit along with DOAF (Ducks of a Feather) and Nike branding on the heels.