Will Smith's "Based On A True Story" Is Being Absolutely Torn Apart By Critics

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Will Smith performs prior to the CONCACAF Nations League Final between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Mexico won the match 2-1 (Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Will Smith finally released his first full-length album since 2005, "Based on a True Story," last month.

Will Smith's long-awaited new album, Based on a True Story, is bombing with critics. On Tuesday, Pitchfork published a scathing review of the project from Stephen Kearse that is reigniting debate on social media. In the piece, Kearse writes that the album is a "pointless apology tour" and "corny" while the publication stamps a 2.4/10 rating on it. "It is a campaign platform, devoid of perspective or style, uninterested in narrative or even spin, but always on message: Please take me back," he writes of the release.

Pitchfork isn't the only outlet to give an unfavorable review to Will Smith's Based on a True Story. In a piece for Rolling Stone, Mankaprr Conteh labeled the project "clunky" and remarked that most of the album is bogged down by "cringey, gospel-tinged, platitudinous rap."

Will Smith & Chris Rock Slap

Critics aren't the only ones who appear to be unhappy with Will Smith's new album. On the project, Will Smith references his infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars. In response, the comedian's brother, Tony Rock, labeled the album "trash" while speaking with TMZ, earlier this week. “Everybody keeps telling me to stop talking about it but then he f*cking puts it on a song,” Tony said. “So that gives me leeway to talk about it again. Album’s trash. I’m just assuming. I haven’t listened to it. I refuse to listen to it.” He added that Smith only mentioned the incident “to sell a sh*tty album.” Tony explained: “This album is probably sh*tty as f*ck because I haven’t heard anything about it other than ‘Oh, he addresses your brother.’ If that’s the only selling point, that’s a sh*tty album.”

Comedian Michael Che also poked fun at the project as well on Saturday Night Live. During the "Weekend Update" portion of the show, he remarked: “Will Smith has released his first new album in 20 years, and ironically, this album doesn’t slap.”

