Will Smith Addresses Slapping Chris Rock In New Track "You Lookin For Me"

Will Smith has made a long-awaited return to music. He dropped his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story. The project has ignited social media, with two tracks in particular "Int. Barbershop" and "You Lookin’ For Me?" going viral for their unfiltered references to his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith and the infamous Oscars slap.

In 2022, Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for ten years after striking Chris Rock onstage. The slap was in response to a joke about Jada’s shaved head. Though he apologized publicly, the incident remains one of pop culture’s most discussed moments. Even sports commentator Stephen A. Smith recently invoked the slap while addressing a courtside confrontation with LeBron James. With Based on a True Story, Will revisits the controversy in his own words, ensuring the moment lingers in public discourse. The album’s opening track, "Int. Barbershop," unfolds like a lively discussion among friends, with voices from B. Simone and DJ Jazzy Jeff echoing the ongoing scrutiny of Smith’s career. One voice declares, “Will Smith is canceled,” while another states, “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that sh*t he did.” The track captures the relentless chatter surrounding his actions, blending it with his own reflections

Will Smith Oscar Slap

Smith also addresses speculation about his Oscar win for King Richard. In Int. Barbershop – Day, he raps, “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that sh*t because he’s Black.” While he never lost his Academy Award, his exile from Oscar-related events remains in effect. On "You Lookin’ For Me?," he takes a more direct approach, rapping, “Took a lot, I’m back on top/ Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my sh*t still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated.” The track acknowledges his resilience despite the controversy. He also briefly touches on his complicated relationship with Jada: “Personal life with my wife, mind your business it’s complicated/ All that matters is the fact that I’m still getting compensated.”