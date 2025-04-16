Will Smith's New Album Struggles To Land On Any Billboard Charts Amid Dismal Sales

Will Smith's long-awaited comeback album, Based On A True Story, is reportedly struggling to land on any of the Billboard charts in the United States. It marks the first project in Smith's career to not make it on the Billboard 200, with three of his previous four albums all releasing inside the top 10 spots. Additionally, in the United Kingdom, Based On A True Story reportedly sold under 300 total copies.

When The Art of Dialogue shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty of theories as to why the project flopped. "Can't just unretire after 20 years and expect people to rock with the music. Still a legend tho," one user wrote. Another suggested: "I do believe he should’ve promoted the album more, dropped singles first instead of a freestyle but i’m sure will just dropped an album for the hell of it."

Will Smith Album Reviews

Will Smith's comeback album "Based On A True Story" is reportedly struggling commercially, selling just 268 copies in the UK and missing the Billboard 200 in the US. pic.twitter.com/K9xnHLXsxo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 16, 2025

Will Smith's Based On A True Story isn't just struggling commercially; it's also having a tough time with critics. Pitchfork gave the album a brutal 2.4/10 rating with Stephen Kearse writing that it is a "pointless apology tour" and "corny." Rolling Stone's Mankaprr Conteh also gave the project an unfavorable review, calling it "clunky."