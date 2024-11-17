Lil Yachty Goes Off On Critics Of His Air Force 1 Collaboration During Fiery ComplexCon Rant

Lil Yachty went after Bimma Williams at the event.

Lil Yachty fired back at critics of his Nike Air Force 1 collaboration while speaking at the Sneaker of the Year panel at ComplexCon 2024 over the weekend. Bimma Williams, who was in the crowd for the event, had recently shared a video online calling out Yachty with several insults. He had brought up Yachty's recent admission about having only just heard JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt and The Black Album, while downplaying his credentials as a sneakerhead.

“Everyone has their own take on a sneaker,” Yachty began, as noted by Complex. “So if I want to make an Air Force and I want it to be white and blue—if you don’t like it, that's cool, but the way he tried to make it seem as if like ‘this n***a can’t make a shoe because he doesn’t respect the culture.’ What the f*ck are you talking about n***a? I’ve been into this sneaker sh*t for 15 years, when I had five cents to my name. I can tell you about any kind of shoe. What are you talking about? You clearly don’t know my history on sneakers and how involved I am in this sh*t.”

Lil Yachty Performs During Austin City Limits Music Festival

Lil Yachty performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker. Park on Friday, October 6, 2023. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Yachty's remarks. "Yachty crashing out over someone’s opinion since he knows them sh*ts wack. Who cares if someone don’t like em just like how he don’t like certain shoes. Next time try to make em better so you won’t be criticized and cry about it," one user responded to the comments on Instagram. Another wrote: "I’m a fan of bimma, Yachty, and the shoe…but as a man Yachty was doing too much here."

Lil Yachty Defends His Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration