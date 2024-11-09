Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Teammates Draft Day & Dc2trill Link For Ultra Wavy Single "Calling 4 Backup"

It appears that a joint tape with these two is coming. However, it could also be a solo Draft Day project.

Two of them are Draft Day and Dc2trill , and they are continuing to build out their own careers more with "CALLING 4 BACKUP." This is the former's release and there's speculation that he's dropping a solo tape soon. The last time we got one from the Florida native was in 2019 with the aptly named First Round Pick. However, Genius is also saying that the potential Rookie Season is a collab tape with Dc2trill. Regardless of whether or not we get it, "CALLING 4 BACKUP" is a fun, laid-back, and braggy cut. The druggy slow-mo vocal effects amplify that vibe tenfold, along with the dreamy boom-bap beat.

Lil Yachty has taken so many big steps and leaps over the last year and change. Overall, it's hard to argue against the fact that they all paid dividends. He went from dropping inconsistent projects to putting out two of his boldest and most colorful statements to date. Let's Start Here. and his James Blake collab joint Bad Cameo saw him explore new genres and sounds. On top of that, his rapping has greatly improved with efforts like "The Secret Recipe." However, he's also become a record label founder in this time, launching Concrete Rekordz and his accompanying posse, Concrete Boys . There was a bump in the road along the way, as KARRAHBOOO departed in ugly fashion. However, Lil Boat still has multiple talents onboard.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.