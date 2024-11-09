Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Teammates Draft Day & Dc2trill Link For Ultra Wavy Single "Calling 4 Backup"

Lil Yachty has taken so many big steps and leaps over the last year and change. Overall, it's hard to argue against the fact that they all paid dividends. He went from dropping inconsistent projects to putting out two of his boldest and most colorful statements to date. Let's Start Here. and his James Blake collab joint Bad Cameo saw him explore new genres and sounds. On top of that, his rapping has greatly improved with efforts like "The Secret Recipe." However, he's also become a record label founder in this time, launching Concrete Rekordz and his accompanying posse, Concrete Boys. There was a bump in the road along the way, as KARRAHBOOO departed in ugly fashion. However, Lil Boat still has multiple talents onboard.
Two of them are Draft Day and Dc2trill, and they are continuing to build out their own careers more with "CALLING 4 BACKUP." This is the former's release and there's speculation that he's dropping a solo tape soon. The last time we got one from the Florida native was in 2019 with the aptly named First Round Pick. However, Genius is also saying that the potential Rookie Season is a collab tape with Dc2trill. Regardless of whether or not we get it, "CALLING 4 BACKUP" is a fun, laid-back, and braggy cut. The druggy slow-mo vocal effects amplify that vibe tenfold, along with the dreamy boom-bap beat.
"Calling 4 Backup" - Draft Day & Dc2trill
Quotable Lyrics:
Swing the door, I see real watchers
He ran out of K, n****, we still poppin' (Still)
Everywhere we pop out, we show stoppin'
Go one up too fast, n****, die where you stand
I lean too much, I could never take stance
I own my stripes, like the shoes cost stance