Who Is Signed To Concrete Boys? A Breakdown Of Lil Yachty's New Label

Lil Yachty has had a major career resurgence in recent years, pivoting his sound into a genre-blending psych-rock fusion and even launching his own label and rap ensemble. Lil Yachty's collective, Concrete Boys, dropped their debut LP It's Us Volume 1 on April 5. The group consists of several members, each of whom bring their own blend of Southern flavor and sonic style to the table.

The first signee, Draft Day, has explained that Lil Yachty assembled the Concrete Boys based on a shared feeling that each member is a solid individual, with a distinct personality and sense of self, both on wax and in their personal lives. It's Us Volume 1 showcases Lil Yachty alongside his Concrete Boys collaborators, highlighting each members' unique talents. Here's a brief look at each of the 4 artists of the crew, and a breakdown of what we can expect to see from them next.

Read More: Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Releasing Friends & Family

Draft Day

Draft Day is a frequent collaborator of Lil Yachty, and worked with him long before joining the Concrete Boys collective in 2021. Draft originally met Yachty in his early years of high school, after moving to Atlanta from his home state of Florida. In the years since, the pair have formed an inseparable bond, leaving many fans to recognize Draft from his inclusion in a wide array of Lil Yachty projects.

Draft Day has a raspy voice and a very hip-hop-forward rap style, which blends perfectly with the laid-back vibes of Lil Yachty and the other Concrete Boys lyricists. As a solo artist, he released the LP First Round Pick in 2019, and will likely continue to produce more full-length efforts after receiving a boost in popularity from his front-and-center performances on It's Us Volume 1.

Karrahbooo

You'd be forgiven for expecting Lil Yachty's group to be something of a boys club with a title like Concrete Boys. However, Atlanta vocalist Karrahbooo offers a much-needed female perspective on the group, providing heavenly vocal passages on a number of 'Crete tracks. Karrahbooo first got her start as Lil Yachty's assistant, with the intention of launching an acting career. Instead, she pivoted to music after seeing her mentor earn high-value placements in TV shows and movies such as Dave, Grown-ish, and On The Come Up.

This would ultimately turn out to be a lucrative career move, as Karrahbooo has offered show-stopping performances on tracks such as "Money Counter," "Running Late," and "Rip Follies." Karrahbooo's unique style helps to provide a great deal of sonic diversity on Concert Boyz tracks, with effortless flows that make her a stand-out star.

DC2Trill

DC2Trill first linked up with Lil Yachty in 2020, while the latter was working on his 2021 mixtape Michigan Boy Boat. Apparently, the duo were united by a mutual friend within the music industry, and have been working together ever since. Unlike most of Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys collaborators, DC2Trill didn't grow up in the Atlanta area. Instead, Trill brings a distinct musical flair to the group, emanating from his roots in Texas and Alabama. Trill also has one of the most robust solo catalogs compared to any other member of the group, save for Yachty himself. DC2Trill has released 4 solo albums and 1 EP, and currently touts over 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Read More: Lil Yachty Reveals His Next Album, "Bad Cameo," Is A Collaboration With James Blake

Lil Yachty

Obviously, Lil Yachty is the founder and de facto leader of the Concrete Boys, offering the group a distinct vision. Yachty has come a long way from his roots in the SoundCloud rap scene, and is arguably one of the most creative and inventive rappers currently active today. His latest album Let's Start Here serves as a complete reinvention of his sound while recent singles such as "The Secret Recipe," "Strike (Holster)," and "Something Ether" have continued to diversify his musical influence with the flexibility expected from a modern rap legend.

Since founding Concrete Boys, Lil Yachty has thrown his focus into ensuring the group succeeds, both as a collective and as individual artists. Other recording artists have not shied away from giving Yachty his flowers, explaining that the 26-year-old rapper has assisted multiple up-and-comers with their craft. For now, it's truly anyone's guess where the "A Cold Sunday" vocalist will take his prolific career next.