Lil Yachty Creates Concrete Rekordz With Support From Quality Control & HYBE

Lil Yachty is blazing new trails each and every day it seems. From his new features that drop weekly, to his future and most recent projects, Lil Boat is thriving. Pretty soon the Atlanta rapper and UK singer James Blake will be dropping an album together called Bad Cameo, which should be an interesting pairing. Elsewhere, Yachty has been quickly developing a rap collective called the Concrete Boys. They began buzzing in late December with their "MO JAMS" release. Now, Yachty and his compadres Camo!, DC2TRILL, Draft Day, and KARRAHBOOO, have Concrete Rekordz as a stable foundation.

The label is headed by the Let's Start Here. creator, but he is not totally alone. According to Uproxx, the new recording brand has the support of Quality Control, which Yachty signed to. Additionally, QC is now a part of HYBE America, a subdivision of the Korean company that houses the popular K-pop groups like BTS. With the crazy support of some of the biggest names in the business, Yachty and Concrete Rekordz is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Concrete Rekordz Is Looking To Be The Next Big Label

To help celebrate this massive achievement, the Concrete Boyz dropped a new single for their upcoming record, It's Us, Vol. 1. "FAMILY BUSINESS" and its accompanying music video hit YouTube earlier today. According to Genius, the project will drop on April 5 and from what we have so far, it will be an enticing listen. You can check out the new single above.

