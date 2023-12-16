Lil Yachty's Label Concrete Boys Assemble For Some "MO JAMS"

Lil Yachty might be this year's hip-hop MVP. Even with artists like Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, and others dropping this year, Lil Boat still might be on top. His Let's Start Here. venture was an unexpected but successful, psych-rock attempt. Additionally, his singles such as "Strike (Holster)" and "The Secret Recipe" have also been well received.

It truly feels as if he can do no wrong right now. Now, his entertainment label, Concrete Boyz (also Concrete Boys), is ramping up as of late. Yachty has been signing artists and developing some fun talent. In fact, they have just come out with a new single and music video called "MO JAMS."

Listen To "MO JAMS" By Lil Yachty And Concrete Boys

The song features stellar performances across the board. Here, you will find the charismatic verses from Yachty, KARRAHBOO, DC2Trill, and Draft Day. The visuals are also bringing all the holiday cheer you could ask for as the house they are rapping in is decked out with Christmas decorations. It is an early gift and precursor for what is coming down the pipe. It does not appear that this song will land on the Concrete Boys' first tape, "IT'S US" VOLUME 1. But, that could change soon. This info was confirmed by NFR Podcast and Genius and it is expected in 2024.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "MO JAMS," by Concrete Boys? Do you think Lil Yachty's label will be a success or a flop after hearing this? Are you excited about their upcoming album, "IT'S US" VOLUME 1? Who has the highest ceiling out of all of the signees on the label? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Concrete Boys and Lil Yachty. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

All of my riches, I made for my momma (Go)

I used to window shop at Rag-O-Rama (Go, go)

Used to wait tables, now they wait for me (Us)

Forty-five thousand, I fix on my teeth (Us)

I used to look at rich folks on TV, (Damn)

Dreaming that could be me

