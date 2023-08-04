Lil Yachty Blesses Fans With Three-Track “Slide” EP

Lil Yachty has been having a massive 2023. Overall, it started with a bang thanks to his album Let’s Start Here. This album was a huge deviation from what he has done in the past. Instead of the bubblegum trap he burst onto the scene with, Yachty gave us a psychedelic rock album that was hard to ignore. There were some truly terrific songs on this project, and it continues to be lauded for its boldness. Sure, it may not have the prestige of a Tame Impala album but who cares? Yachty took a risk, and it paid off.

Moreover, singles like “Strike (Holster)” and “Poland” have been massive. Yachty has been playing with a wavy vocal aesthetic that sounds amazing. At this point, you cannot deny the fact that he has been killing it. It’s been awesome to witness, and this Friday, he decided to come back for more. The artist dropped off two new tracks called “Slide” and “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY.” As it turns out, these two tracks have been put on a 3-track EP called Slide. The third track is the aforementioned effort “Strike (Holster).”

Lil Yachty Is Back

When it comes to the songs here, they all offer a similar vibe. Lil Yachty is rapping a bit more on these tracks, although the melodies are still all intact. Moreover, the production possesses a hypnotic quality that a lot of people are going to enjoy. This is yet another nice release from Yachty that will tide his fans over until the next project. Based on his recent output, there is no doubt that a new Yachty album is being heavily anticipated.

Based on his recent output, there is no doubt that a new Yachty album is being heavily anticipated.

Tracklist:

Slide SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY Strike (Holster)

