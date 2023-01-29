Lil Yachty just made a massive cultural splash with his latest album, Let’s Start Here. Moreover, the psych-rock album turned heads for Yachty’s diversion into a different genre for a whole project. Still, predictions for its first week chart performance indicate a modest start with a lot of potential for growth.

Furthermore, reports predict that Let’s Start Here will push anywhere from 19,000 to 24,000 copies in its first week. Of course, these copies are album equivalent units taking into account streaming, physical sales, and more. However, some may consider these numbers underwhelming. After all, Yachty’s last studio release Lil Boat 3 sold around 30,000 copies in its first week.

Still, numbers don’t show just how awe-inspiring, thoughtful, and creative Let’s Start Here is. Overall, the album is a hazy but vibrant exploration of mental isolation, love, idiosyncrasy, and finding yourself in a world full of feedback static. While Yachty’s vocal performance is odd in the traditional sense, his animated and hazy voice fit well on the trippy instrumentation. Many already made their jokes on Twitter: Purple Floyd, The Wock Side Of The Moon, the whole nine yards.

Moreover, the team behind Let’s Start Here shows how deeply Yachty rooted himself in all kinds of music over the years. For example, the album features Fousheé, Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Diana Gordon, and Justine Skye. Also, it includes producers, collaborators, and band members including (and related to) Yves Tumor, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Magdalena Bay, MGMT, Alex G, and Mac DeMarco. While the Atlanta native certainly deserves all the praise he’s getting, let’s not forget he didn’t do it alone.

Also, Lil Yachty recently spoke on what this album means to him at a listening event.

“This album is so special and dear to me,” he remarked presumably before the album played. “I think I created it just because I really wanted to be taken serious as an artist, you know. Not just some SoundCloud rapper, not some mumble rapper. Not some guy that just made one hit. You know, I wanted to be really taken serious because music is, like, everything to me. You know, I respect all walks of music, not just rap and hip-hop, everything.

“So I think I wanted to make something to show the world just how great it was to me,” Yachty continued. “If we just gonna be honest, I mean, I had n***as that were copying the swag. I just felt like ‘Okay, cool, everyone can do this, that’s fine, but I’m gonna show y’all what y’all can’t do.’ You feel me? That’s what’s on this other side. I hope y’all are good, I hope everybody got the shrooms in your body. You feel me? Like I said, just no flashes, and… see you n***as on the other side.”

