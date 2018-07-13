Lil Boat
- ViralLil Yachty Takes The Wock To "Poland" Six Times... In PolandHe couldn't resist capitalizing on the opportunity, and the crowd went crazy for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty & Kai Cenat Discuss DDG's Diss TrackThe Atlanta artist said that he respects the YouTuber-turned-rapper's business sensibilities, because that song blew him up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty's First Week Sales Projections For "Let's Start Here"Yachty's psych-rock outing is expected to push up to 24k copies in its first weekend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Talks About New Album & Being "Taken Serious As An Artist"The Atlanta native said he wants to be taken seriously as an artist and expressed his deep love for music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Drops Trippy Skit Ahead Of New AlbumWelcome to the "Department of Mental Tranquility," which seems like anything but in Yachty's new vid.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLil Yachty's Forms Coalesce On Melodic "Rain"Lil Yachty joins forces with his alter ego Lil Boat for the melodic new SoundCloud loosie "Rain."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Announces "Lil Boat 3"Lil Yachty confirms the release of "Lil Boat 3," which will include his new single "Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby and Drake.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Yachty Hypes Up "LB3" With His "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" FreestyleHeavy Mellow and Ronny J craft the perfect warm-up stencil for Lil Yachty.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Yachty Reminds Fans To Check On Their Mental HealthLil Yachty drops off a special reminder. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Yachty & Burberry Perry Are Officially Cool AgainThe former "Lil Boat" collaborators have buried the hatchet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals The High Cost Of Sporting Heavy "Ice"Lil Yachty takes to the internet to discuss Fortnite, the perils of jewelry, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Yachty Joins Lil Baby In His Opulent Habits On "SaintLaurentYSL"Lil Yachty's "Nuthin' 2 Prove" project is upon us.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Yachty & Drake Post Up Like Smiling Went Outta StyleOwl and Boat. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Shares "Disrespect" Tour Dates With "Little Sister" Bhad BhabieLil Yachty saddles up for his big tour announcement with Bhad Bhabie.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Yachty & Lil Wop Combine Pop & Horror In "Shopping Kart"An unlikely but effective pair. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicLil Yachty Pays Homage To Chief Keef: "I Been Lookin Up To Him Since Hiskool"Lil Yachty marvels at the scope of Chief Keef's influence. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Channels His Inner Animal Handler On "Celebrity Fear Factor"Lil Yachty comes face to face with ferocious beasts of the wilderness.By Mitch Findlay