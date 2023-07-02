Lil Yachty’s “Poland” is probably the biggest hit he’s had in a while, coming right before his artistic evolution on Let’s Start Here. With a buzzing rage beat from none other than F1LTHY and the most woozy vocals rap has heard in a while, it’s no wonder the track became a viral sensation. Still, it was also quite interesting to see just how much success it found before Yachty switched lanes completely. While his excursions and deep immersion into the worlds of psychedelic rock, indie pop, synth-based jams, and alternative music proved excellent, “Poland” was a lucky and unorthodox strike right before his leap. With other singles coming after it like “Strike (Holster)” seeing him return to a rap bag, the style is clearly not dead.

Also, if you have a chance to perform a hit repeatedly at a show, that just proves its enduring status. Moreover, Lil Yachty recently went to Poland and performed the song six times in a row for the adoring crowd before him. Of course, you might think that it would get old after a while, but the crowd actually got louder and rowdier on some takes after the first one. What’s more is that the Atlanta MC himself also seemed to intensify each performance and get more hyped as he went on. However, the crowd sung the last one acapella, a nice send-off to thank fans in a way.

Lil Yachty Performs “Poland” In Poland Six Times In A Row

Regardless of its success, the 25-year-old had no idea it would blow up like that in the first place. Even though the song got him an invite to the country from the Polish Prime Minister, he felt odd that it hit so hard while he entered a new era. “I would’ve never dropped ‘Poland’- ever- because I wanted to pivot myself into this,” Lil Yachty told Zane Lowe. “So I was really irritated when it dropped, but I’m so grateful it did. Like I said, I really don’t know what I do next. I don’t know if I’ma do this again or do more rap.”

Meanwhile, he explained the inspiration behind the song to popular YouTube reactors Zias and B. Lou. “I’ma tell y’all the truth,” he remarked. “I was in the studio, right, working on my new album, and I was actually just trolling. My mans was just drinking a Poland Springs water bottle. I mean obviously I had some wock, but he had a Poland Springs water bottle. I was like, ‘Damn.’ And the song was a joke! I was just trolling. It leaked, and that’s why I was like, technically it’s not finished. It’s just a verse. I never finished the song, but it went cr*zy. So I was like, ‘S**t, I might as well put it out.’” We still don’t know if he has taken the wock to Poland, but playing it six times in a row probably counts. For more on Lil Yachty, check back in with HNHH.

