Lil Yachty is officially back like he never he left. The Georgia native scored another viral record recently with the success of his song “Poland” making its way up the charts. The F1lthy, Lucian, and Lukrative produced track has already spawned several memes and TikTok dances. Critics are even suggesting that Yachty’s new record may be foreshadowing the next auto-tune trend.

The international hit song has also caught the attention of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who invited Yachty to the European country thanks to the success of “Poland.” Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas shared a text message thread between himself and Morawiecki, as the Prime Minister extended an invite for the “I Spy” star to visit his homeland.

“Thank you for the call. Let’s make arrangements to get Mr. Yachty to [your] country to celebrate,” Pee shared in the text conversation. Morawiecki replied, “Will check the schedule and get back with you. Thank you for your time.” After the exchange, Pee sent a screenshot of the convo to Yachty, who was initially confused before googling who the Prime Minister was. “Oh sh**,” Lil Boat reacted to the convo.

Lil Yachty gets invite from Polish prime minster thanks to viral "Poland" songhttps://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/isAfcmgSle — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 12, 2022

“Poland” has received lots of great feedback from Yachty’s industry peers, including Drake, Offset and Steve Lacy. The 25-year old’s relationship with Drake has transcended from simply being music collaborators. Earlier this month, the Certified Lover Boy enlisted Yachty for his second OVO collaboration with University of Toronto.

The second OVO x University of Toronto collection is set to arrive on October 14 in-store and online at OVO. Check out the Cole Bennett directed visual for “Poland” below.