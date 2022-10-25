Looks like Lil Yachty isn’t done with his acting career yet. Alongside co-stars Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, and Tyrese Gibson, the “Poland” hitmaker is set to appear in a new film called The System, due to release this coming Friday (October 28).

The upcoming action film follows a retired marine (played by Gibson), who spends his free time robbing drug houses to pay for his daughter’s medical bills. When the police finally catch up to him, they offer him an enticing opportunity – go undercover and expose the corruption of a private prison while taking down the warden (played by Piven) in the process.

Lil Yachty attends the FaZe Clan Celebrity Pro-AM at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The investigation leads to a discovery that the prison hosts an underground fight club where inmates battle for the warden’s entertainment. These fights are hosted by “Joker,” who is played by Lil Yachty.

The System was directed by Dallas Jackson and marks the “One Night” rapper’s first action movie role throughout his acting career so far.

Aside from his lead performance in How High 2, Yachty has mainly held small positions in his various films, such as Long Shot and On The Come-Up. However, this new release looks like it will keep the musician front and center as the head fight announcer.

Gibson, on the other hand, is no stranger to action-packed blockbusters. Over the years, he’s starred alongside Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in many of the Fast & Furious films, and he also landed a role in the Transformers franchise.

In addition to his latest film, Yachty’s musical success with his latest single is catching the eyes of political leaders around the world.

More specifically, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, personally invited the artist to visit his country – read our story on that here, and let us know if your upcoming weekend plans involve checking out The System below.

