- MusicBoosie Badazz Dresses Up For Bob Marley Movie In Rasta Hat & Dreadlock WigOf course, the Baton Rouge MC is well-known for his often hot takes on movies, but the drip is the focal point of this conversation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRun-DMC Biopic Plans RevivedDMC had previously expressed an unwillingness to "jump on the biopic bandwagon."By Ben Mock
- MusicRick Ross Compared To This Rapper After Revealing New Album Is On The WayRozay is always trying to level up. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPharrell Williams Announces Film About His Life Made With LegosThe film is slated for release in October.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Movie Will Hit Strip Club As First Stop Of Its Viewing TourThis experimental and odd rollout is exactly what we'd expect from a Harmony Korine film, and from La Flame's party lifestyle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original Content21 Savage "American Dream" With Donald Glover: What We KnowThe movie's reportedly set to release on July 4th of this year, and will bring new music from the Slaughter Gang boss coming very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"The Color Purple" LGBTQ+ Themes Continue To Upset Boosie BadazzBoosie Badazz has long had his issues with the queer community.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicG-Eazy Stars As A Drug Dealer In Trailer For New Film, "All Souls"A new trailer for "All Souls," which features G-Eazy, is here.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDDG Smacks Sukihana While Filming NLE Choppa's New Movie: Watch"Nightmare on Cottonwood" was a star-studded and hilarious affair, and this clip shows the crew and cast was having a lot of fun making it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBad Bunny Shares Steamy Onscreen Kiss With Gael Garcia Bernal In "Cassandro""Cassandro" hit select theaters today.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesSnoop Dogg Is A Killer In The Trailer For "The Big Payback"The new movie does not have a release date.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJay-Z Returns To Instagram To Promote New MovieJay-Z's return to the platform was for a similar reason as last time.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLil Yachty & Kai Cenat Star In New Trailer For Short Buddy Cop Film, "Global Pursuit"Unfortunately, Yachty just has a cameo, and isn't the streamer's on-screen partner.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Not Pleased With "The Expendables 4" Poster: "Did We Run Out Of Money?""Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body," 50 Cent wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture"Oppenheimer" Sex Scenes "F**king Powerful," Cillian Murphy Says, Film Censored In Some PlacesAside from the movie's sometimes NSFW content, Murphy's piercing blue eyes are also generating plenty of conversation among viewers.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow's "White Men Can't Jump" Remake Earns Mixed Reviews On TwitterSeveral NBA cameos appear in the new film, including Blake Griffin and Tyler Herro.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKodak Black & NLE Choppa Recruit Jimin, JVKE, & Muni Long For "Angel Pt. 1"This song is part of the "FAST X" soundtrack.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi To Star In And Produce New Zombie MovieThe actor has added another producer credit to his growing resume.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearRyan Gosling Roasted Over "Barbie" Trailer: "He Looks Like Grandpa Ken"The Canadian actor stars opposite Margot Robbie in the upcoming comedy film.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJonathan Majors Reveals He Is Set To Play Dennis Rodman In New FilmJonathan Majors is hyped about his latest role.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Ant-Man 3" Writer Reacts To Film's Bad Reviews, Said They Left Him "Really Sad"The recent release scored just a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the MCU's worst-rated films to date.By Hayley Hynes