SZA & Keke Palmer's R-Rated Buddy Comedy Gets Official Release Date

In April of this year, it was announced that SZA would make her acting debut in a buddy comedy for TriStar Pictures alongside Keke Palmer. The R-rated film still doesn't have an official title, however, its release date was recently revealed. It'll hit theaters on January 24, 2024, according to Variety.
Of course, fans can't wait to hear more about the Issa Rae-produced project. In terms of plot details, there's not much out there yet. The outlet did share some exciting info about the cast, however. Reportedly, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Josep will appear in the film.
Keke Palmer & SZA's New Movie Hits Theaters On January 24, 2025
It was also previously reported that the screenplay was written by Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton and that Lawrence Lamont will direct. As for what else the duo is up to these days, SZA is currently working on her third studio album, Lana. The project has seen various delays. Despite originally being announced as a deluxe edition of SOS, it will now consist entirely of new music. Last month, she also announced that she'd be taking a break from performing to "get [her] life together."
Recently, it was revealed that Palmer will star in a TV adaptation of the 1989 dark comedy, The 'Burbs. She also reunited with the father of her child Darius Jackson for her birthday last month. The celebration even sparked rumors that the Nope star was expecting again. She quickly shut this speculation down, however, making it clear that she doesn't have plans for another little one anytime soon. What do you think of SZA and Keke Palmer's new buddy comedy getting an official release date? Are you looking forward to seeing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.