SZA & Keke Palmer's R-Rated Buddy Comedy Gets Official Release Date

In April of this year, it was announced that SZA would make her acting debut in a buddy comedy for TriStar Pictures alongside Keke Palmer. The R-rated film still doesn't have an official title, however, its release date was recently revealed. It'll hit theaters on January 24, 2024, according to Variety.

Of course, fans can't wait to hear more about the Issa Rae-produced project. In terms of plot details, there's not much out there yet. The outlet did share some exciting info about the cast, however. Reportedly, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Josep will appear in the film.

Keke Palmer & SZA's New Movie Hits Theaters On January 24, 2025

It was also previously reported that the screenplay was written by Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton and that Lawrence Lamont will direct. As for what else the duo is up to these days, SZA is currently working on her third studio album, Lana. The project has seen various delays. Despite originally being announced as a deluxe edition of SOS, it will now consist entirely of new music. Last month, she also announced that she'd be taking a break from performing to "get [her] life together."