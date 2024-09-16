Lizzo Gets Support From SZA While Firing Back At Responses To Her Weight Transformation On Instagram

BYCole Blake167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lizzo attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Lizzo says she loves the person she is right now.

Lizzo shared some tips for discovering self-love on her Instagram page over the weekend, while showing off the workout regime that helped her weight transformation. While narrating some highlights of herself hitting the gym, Lizzo explained that she's in love with her body, despite it being bigger than at other times in her life.

“There’s been a lot of comments on my body lately, so this workout video comes with a message," she began. "I love this fat a** okay. I love my body, and that’s incredible because there were times in my life when I was smaller than I am now, and I hated myself.” She added: “Our bodies grow and sag and stretch and shrink, and true body positivity is not fighting that. It’s honoring that. So wherever you are in your journey, I ain’t gon’ judge ya, just as long as you’re on a path to love.”

Read More: Lizzo Flaunts Physical Transformation & Announces “Gap Year” During Getaway With SZA

Lizzo Attends Pride Parade In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 2: Lizzo is seen at the 2024 WeHo Pride parade on June 2, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Many fans shared supportive messages in the comments section, including SZA, who wrote: “I LOVE YOU YOU ARE PERFRCT AT ALL TIMES AT ALL SIZES !!!” Another user added: “I saw Lizzo wearing high waisted yoga pants and a cropped top, so I bought high waisted yoga pants and a cropped top!” Others celebrated her determination and new look.

Lizzo Provides An Update On Her Workout Routine

Her workout video isn't the only Instagram post of her's to make headlines this week. She also hopped on the site to perform a rendition of Chappell Roan‘s runaway hit “Hot to Go!” In doing so, she labeled herself “Usher Roan.” Check out Lizzo's full comments on her weight on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lizzo on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lizzo Continues To Flaunt Body Transformation With Red Bathing Suit Thirst Trap

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...