Lizzo Gets Support From SZA While Firing Back At Responses To Her Weight Transformation On Instagram

Lizzo says she loves the person she is right now.

Lizzo shared some tips for discovering self-love on her Instagram page over the weekend, while showing off the workout regime that helped her weight transformation. While narrating some highlights of herself hitting the gym, Lizzo explained that she's in love with her body, despite it being bigger than at other times in her life.

“There’s been a lot of comments on my body lately, so this workout video comes with a message," she began. "I love this fat a** okay. I love my body, and that’s incredible because there were times in my life when I was smaller than I am now, and I hated myself.” She added: “Our bodies grow and sag and stretch and shrink, and true body positivity is not fighting that. It’s honoring that. So wherever you are in your journey, I ain’t gon’ judge ya, just as long as you’re on a path to love.”

Lizzo Attends Pride Parade In West Hollywood

Many fans shared supportive messages in the comments section, including SZA, who wrote: “I LOVE YOU YOU ARE PERFRCT AT ALL TIMES AT ALL SIZES !!!” Another user added: “I saw Lizzo wearing high waisted yoga pants and a cropped top, so I bought high waisted yoga pants and a cropped top!” Others celebrated her determination and new look.

Her workout video isn't the only Instagram post of her's to make headlines this week. She also hopped on the site to perform a rendition of Chappell Roan‘s runaway hit “Hot to Go!” In doing so, she labeled herself “Usher Roan.” Check out Lizzo's full comments on her weight on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lizzo on HotNewHipHop.