Lizzo Flaunts More Weight Loss At Thanksgiving Dinner

Lizzo fans are gobbling up her new thirrst traps.

Lizzo continues to captivate fans, this time showcasing her striking weight loss transformation while preparing for Thanksgiving. The singer, known for her charisma and confidence, shared a video flaunting her sleek figure in a curve-hugging floral dress. She accompanied the post with the playful caption, “Y’all weren’t the only ones eating yesterday.” This glimpse into her holiday celebration marks the second time in a week that Lizzo has drawn attention to her evolving appearance. Her weight loss journey has received mixed reactions, with her responding to it on multiple occasions.

Last week, she stunned her Instagram followers with photos revealing her new look, sparking admiration and conversation. Although Lizzo hasn’t explicitly addressed her weight loss journey, it seems to align with her recent public focus on health and fitness. The transformation comes after Lizzo became a subject of satire in South Park earlier this year. Rather than retreating, she met the moment with humor and resilience. She not only embraced a disciplined workout routine, sharing gym updates with her fans but also leaned into the joke by dressing as "Lizzozempic," a parody Ozempic character inspired by her, for Halloween.

Lizzo Wows In New Thanksgiving Pics

Lizzo’s boldness and ability to turn public commentary into moments of self-expression continue to resonate. Whether on stage, online, or celebrating with loved ones, she remains a symbol of empowerment and authenticity. Her journey reflects not just physical changes but also an enduring spirit that inspires fans worldwide. Many have recognized her photos as "thirst traps."

Outside of the thirst traps, the singer has been having fun with friends on livestream. Last week, Lizzo and SZA spent a day with Kai Cenat during his month-long livestream, known as “Marathon 2.” During the stream, Lizzo trolled SZA with the new catchphrase "Mustard" from Kendrick Lamar's new GNX album, which features SZA on a couple of tracks. Lizzo has had a rollercoaster 2024 that includes her working on new music.