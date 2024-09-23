Lizzo Breaks Silence On Ozempic Allegations With Light-Hearted Response

Lizzo is glad to finally be facing rumors about using Ozempic.

Lizzo joked about being glad to finally be facing allegations of using Ozempic, after getting serious about her weight loss routine over the last several months. She acknowledged fans' concerns about her methodology in a humorous post on Instagram on Friday. “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she captioned one of the series of pictures in the post. She also shared a screenshot of a user asking whether she's using "Ozempic or coke."

Fans in the comments section shared tons of supportive messages. "Who cares how you did it, you look amazing and feel good in your body!" one user wrote with a number of heart emojis. Another wrote back to the haters: "Y’all really poke fun at plus size women and tell them they need to lose weight while calling them pigs, then when they actually do lose weight you tell them that they’ve made no progress and that it’ll never be enough. Make it make sense."

Lizzo Attends WeHo Pride Parade In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Lizzo is seen attending WeHo Pride Parade on June 02, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The latest rumors come after Lizzo shared highlights of herself hitting the gym, earlier in the week. Narrating the clips, she reflected on the criticism she's faced over her body. “There’s been a lot of comments on my body lately, so this workout video comes with a message," she said. "I love this fat a** okay. I love my body, and that’s incredible because there were times in my life when I was smaller than I am now, and I hated myself.”

Lizzo Replies To Ozempic Rumors