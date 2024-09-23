Lizzo Breaks Silence On Ozempic Allegations With Light-Hearted Response

BYCole Blake91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lizzo is glad to finally be facing rumors about using Ozempic.

Lizzo joked about being glad to finally be facing allegations of using Ozempic, after getting serious about her weight loss routine over the last several months. She acknowledged fans' concerns about her methodology in a humorous post on Instagram on Friday. “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she captioned one of the series of pictures in the post. She also shared a screenshot of a user asking whether she's using "Ozempic or coke."

Fans in the comments section shared tons of supportive messages. "Who cares how you did it, you look amazing and feel good in your body!" one user wrote with a number of heart emojis. Another wrote back to the haters: "Y’all really poke fun at plus size women and tell them they need to lose weight while calling them pigs, then when they actually do lose weight you tell them that they’ve made no progress and that it’ll never be enough. Make it make sense."

Read More: Lizzo Gets Support From SZA While Firing Back At Responses To Her Weight Transformation On Instagram

Lizzo Attends WeHo Pride Parade In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Lizzo is seen attending WeHo Pride Parade on June 02, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The latest rumors come after Lizzo shared highlights of herself hitting the gym, earlier in the week. Narrating the clips, she reflected on the criticism she's faced over her body. “There’s been a lot of comments on my body lately, so this workout video comes with a message," she said. "I love this fat a** okay. I love my body, and that’s incredible because there were times in my life when I was smaller than I am now, and I hated myself.”

Lizzo Replies To Ozempic Rumors

Outside of her weight loss, Lizzo also recently teased that she's working on the "BEST music of my life" in another post on social media. Check out the response to the Ozempic rumors on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lizzo on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lizzo Hints She Got Her Coochie Pierced, Says She Wants To Do A Playboy Spread

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...