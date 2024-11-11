Lizzo Laughs Off Antonio Brown's Latest Jabs About Ozempic

Lizzo wasn't fazed by the remark.

Lizzo has responded to Antonio Brown's latest jokes about her recent weight loss, in which he accused her of using Ozempic. Following the 2024 election, in which Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris, Lizzo had posted a video of herself writing a message to her followers. "She hold the pen like she hold her ozempic shot…" Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response. The following day, Lizzo uploaded a series of pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption: "Holding life like an ozempic pen.."

Fans in the comments section of Lizzo's post are loving the response. "Even if you were on ozempic, SO WHAT? Even if you got weight loss surgery, SO WHAT? People are weird. Go put that energy where it matters like that debt and student loans, yo mamas bills," one user wrote. Another added: "Ozempic or not, you look amazing! And i love how you’re laughing at the 'jokes.'"

Lizzo Endorses Kamala Harris

Lizzo has been open about her weight-loss journey throughout the year. Speaking with The New York Times back in March, she explained how the progress has been slow but steady. "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly," she told the outlet. "I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it."

Lizzo Fires Back At Antonio Brown

Check out Lizzo and Antonio Brown back and forth on social media below. It's far from the first time the former NFL wide receiver has made headlines for his trolling online. In recent weeks, he also endorsed Donald Trump for president of the United States.